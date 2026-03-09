Community Celebration For Iconic RMS Segwun

The Muskoka Steamships & Discovery Centre has announced a Muskoka-wide celebration for the RMS Segwun on Saturday March 28th from 2pm to 4pm at Muskoka Discovery Centre.

This special, family-friendly event is centered around the unveiling of 16 large-scale paintings which will tell the story of the steamships and the evolution of tourism in Muskoka from the first steamship, Wenonah, launched in 1866. These stunning storyboards will be displayed on the exterior of the Heritage Boatworks building adjacent to the ship’s ticket office at Muskoka Wharf so that passengers and visitors can follow the

chronological journey with each painting representing a significant event in Muskoka.

“We were lucky to receive a grant through the Heritage Canada Legacy Program in celebration of Segwun’s 100th anniversary last year, from her days as the Nipissing paddle wheeler to her relaunch as present day Segwun on July 9th, 1925. This funding has allowed us to commission a group of talented, local artists to create these 16 original paintings. We can’t wait to see the paintings displayed this Spring and to watch visitors discover our rich history as they stroll through this creative exhibition!”, noted Cathy Tait, Marketing Associate.

We are inviting everyone to join us on March 28th from 2pm to 4pm at Muskoka Discovery Centre for the unveiling of these storyboards, to meet the artists, enjoy live entertainment, delicious appetizers and a commemorative Segwun cake. This is a free event and celebration for the entire community. The afternoon will also include complimentary tours of Muskoka Discovery Centre and special programming for our

youngest visitors in KidZone.

For further information and photos, please contact: