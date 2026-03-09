Partnership Delivers New Door Prop Training Tool For Ramara Fire & Rescue

Firefighters in Ramara will be able to train more efficiently and consistently thanks to the donation and fabrication of a new door prop training unit for Ramara Fire &

Rescue Services.

The specialized prop, made possible through the generosity of Amrize and the fabrication work of Torque Field Service, will support critical forcible entry training required for firefighter certification and annual refresher exercises.

“Strong community partnerships like this directly support the safety and readiness of our firefighters,” said Mayor Basil Clarke. “We are thankful to Amrize and Torque Field Service for their generosity and commitment to helping protect our community.”

The custom-built prop replicates the process of forcing entry into a structure during fire suppression, a critical skill that firefighters must demonstrate as part of their certification and ongoing annual refresher training.

If purchased directly from a vendor, the door prop would have cost approximately $12,000. Instead, Amrize donated the steel required for the build, along with welding supplies and paint. Torque Field Service contributed approximately 70 hours to fabricate the unit.

Previously, Ramara Fire & Rescue crews had to borrow a training prop and either travel to another location or transport the equipment using a loader and trailer. Having a dedicated in-house prop will make training more efficient, accessible, and cost-effective.

“This new training asset will significantly improve our ability to deliver consistent, hands-on training,” said Tony Stong, Ramara Fire Chief. “Forcible entry is a fundamental firefighting skill, and having our own prop ensures our firefighters can maintain proficiency year after year.”

“Amrize is a local business committed to contributing to the overall betterment of our community. The Ramara Fire and Rescue Service has always been an integral part of keeping Ramara and the surrounding area safe,” said Ron Graham, Amrize Plant Manager. “We’re pleased to support this latest development and are always ready to help where we can. As a business partner in Ramara, Amrize is honoured to play a role in making our community an even safer place to live.”

“Torque Field Service was honoured to contribute our time and expertise toward the development of this training tool for Ramara Fire & Rescue Services,” said Nik McCarthy, Owner of Torque Field Service. “The dedication and professionalism of our local firefighters play a vital role in keeping our community safe. We are proud to play a small part in strengthening the resources available to those who protect our community every day.”

Ramara Fire & Rescue Services is a volunteer fire department consisting of 90 highly trained and dedicated members committed to protecting the lives and property of Township of Ramara residents.

To learn more about Ramara Fire & Rescue Services, visit ramara.ca/fire.