Speeding Investigation Leads To Impaired Charges In Orillia

A traffic stop for speeding has led to impaired related charges laid by members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

On Mar 05, 2026, at 12:14 am, officers from the Orillia OPP observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Colborne St E, in the City of Orillia. Officers initiated a traffic stop, at which time, an impaired operation investigation was conducted, based on the driver’s behaviour. The driver was arrested and transported to the Orillia Detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Abdul Khader Mohammed, 30-year-old from Orillia, has been charged with the following:

– Operation while impaired

– Operation while impaired – 80 plus

– Dangerous Operation

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia at a later date. Their driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days, and vehicle impounded for 14 days.

