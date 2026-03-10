OPP Find Drugs During Traffic Stop In Orillia

A proactive traffic stop conducted by a member of the Orillia Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has resulted in the arrest of three individuals for Criminal and Drug related offences, as well as a seizure of suspected drugs.

On March 3, 2026, just after 12:30 am, an officer was patrolling in the area of West Street South and Barrie Road when they observed a motor vehicle commit an offence under the Highway Traffic Act. A traffic stop was subsequently completed on the suspect vehicle. All passengers in the vehicle were identified, and were found to be in contravention of criminal conditions. Upon arrest, a quantity of suspected Hydromorphone pills were located. Three parties were transported back to the Orillia OPP Detachment for further investigation.

As a result, three parties are facing charges under the Criminal Code (CC) and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

Devon Demaine (32) of Orillia, has been charged with the following:

– Possession of a Schedule III Substance for the purpose of Trafficking (CDSA)

John Greer (43) of Orillia, has been charged with the following:

– Obstruct Peace Officer

– Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

– Failure to Comply with Release Order

– Possession of a Schedule III Substance for the purpose of Trafficking

– Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine

Samantha Vernon (39) of Orillia, has been charged with the following:

– Failure to Comply with Release Order

– Possession of a Schedule III Substance for the purpose of Trafficking (CDSA)

All accused persons were held for a bail hearing to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on March 3, 2026.