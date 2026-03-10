Spring Youth NFL Flag Football Comes To Orillia – Safe, Fun, And Beginner-Friendly

Youth athletes in the Orillia area are invited to join the Spring Youth NFL Flag Football League, a safe, non-contact, and beginner-friendly program for kids ages 10-16.

This exciting league provides a fun introduction to football while helping children develop athletic skills, teamwork, and confidence in a supportive environment.

Orillia Sessions:

West Orillia Sports Park

Saturdays, May 2 – June 14 | 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Registration: $249 – includes a jersey, flag belt, and insurance coverage. Spots are limited, so families are encouraged to register early.

Parents can register and learn more at https://www.tfont.com/youthfootball

“Flag football is a fantastic way for kids to stay active, build friendships, and learn the fundamentals of the game without the contact risks associated with traditional football,” said Russ Henderson, President of Touch Football Ontario. “Our goal is to make sports fun, inclusive, and safe for all participants.”