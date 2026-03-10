Gravenhurst High School Bursary Applications Now Available

The Town of Gravenhurst is now accepting applications for its annual Gravenhurst High School Bursary.

“The bursary provides $2,000 to a graduating Gravenhurst High School student. The purpose of the bursary is to help offset the costs of post-secondary education,” Mayor Heidi Lorenz said. “The town is pleased to play a role in helping our youth achieve their academic dreams.”

The application form and related information is available on the town website.

Along with completing the form, applicants must draft an essay on a topic of the town’s choosing.

This year’s topic is: What types of activities or spaces would strengthen community connections in Gravenhurst?

A letter of support from an educational professional such as a principal, teacher, or guidance counsellor is also needed.

Bursary applications are due May 29.

“Good luck to all applicants – your interest in post-secondary education is certainly commendable,” Mayor Lorenz said.

