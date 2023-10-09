OPP Focusing On Big Four Driving Errors During Long Weekend Patrols

The OPP and officers across the province will be focusing on road safety on Thanksgiving holiday weekend by participating in Operation Impact.

Operation Impact started on October 6, 2023, and runs through to October 9, 2023.

This annual campaign is supported by Transport Canada, The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police (CACP) and the OPP. The goal is to reduce collisions, injuries and fatalities on Canadian highways and trails by focusing on the “Big 4” driving behaviours including:

· alcohol and drug impaired driving,

· distracted driving,

· aggressive driving (including speeding and following too close)

· lack of or improper seatbelt use

These driving behaviours are the leading causes of traffic deaths in Ontario. Each year, the OPP responds to thousands of preventable collisions due to the Big 4.

Expect to see increased patrols by the OPP this weekend, including Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) programs and all-terrain vehicle (ATV) patrols, to promote awareness and reduce unsafe driving on Ontario’s roads and trails.

The OPP would like to remind drivers that road safety is everyone’s responsibility, and all drivers are encouraged to do their part to ensure a safe and happy holiday weekend.