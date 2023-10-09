Cooking Safety Starts With YOU. Fire Prevention Week Takes Place October 8 to 14

From October 8 to 14, Bracebridge Fire and the Town of Bracebridge recognize Fire Prevention Week to help educate the community on fire safety and preparedness. This year’s theme, as announced by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), is “Cooking safety starts with YOU. Pay attention to fire prevention,” and aims to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe when cooking.

Unattended cooking is the leading cause of cooking fires and deaths. Follow these safety tips while cooking:

Watch what you heat. Always keep a close eye on what you are cooking and set timers so you don’t forget about what you’re doing.

Turn pot handles toward the back of the stove.

Always keep a lid nearby when cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner.

Have a “kid- and pet-free zone” of at least one metre around the stove or grill and anywhere else hot food or drink is prepared or carried.

To learn more about fire prevention, visit bracebridge.ca/fireprevention and follow them on Twitter at @bracebridgefire.

“Cooking is one of the leading causes of home fires. It’s important that people take the necessary steps to ensure cooking safety because a cooking fire can grow quickly. During Fire Prevention Week, I encourage everyone to start safe cooking practices and include everyone in the household.”

– Scott Granahan, Fire Chief, Bracebridge Fire