Special weather statement continued for:

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton – Minden – Southern Haliburton County,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Current details:

Lake effect rain showers expected through Tuesday.

Hazards:

Further rainfall amounts of 20 to 50 mm, with locally higher amounts possible.

Timing:

Today and possibly continuing through much of Tuesday.

Discussion:

Additional rainfall is likely today and should continue into Tuesday. Further rainfall amounts of 20 to 50 mm are possible.

It is likely that a heavy band of lake effect rain will develop today. If this band remains stationary, significantly higher amounts of rainfall will be possible. Rainfall warnings may be required for some areas.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.