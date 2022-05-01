OPP Find Prohibited Driver On Hwy. 400 In Seguin Township

The West Parry Sound OPP were on general patrol (April 27, 2022 at 10:30 pm) on Highway 400 in Seguin Township when they observed a vehicle travelling in excess of the posted 110 kilometer per hour speed limit. Police stopped the vehicle and initiated an investigation.

As a result of further investigation, Summer Ross, 28 years-of-age of Sudbury, Ontario was charged with:

Operation while prohibited

Personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice

Race a motor vehicle – excessive speed

Drive motor vehicle while under suspension

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on June 2, 2022.