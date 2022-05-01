Ball Hockey Game For A Good Cause In Midland Later This Month

The Southern Georgian Bay OPP have partnered with the students of the Equity and Inclusion Club of Georgian Bay District Secondary School (GBDSS) and You Can Play Project to host the very first, First Responders vs GBDSS students and staff ball hockey game.

The purpose of this event is to raise funds needed for the progress pride flag crosswalk being painted on the GBDSS grounds, which would make GBDSS the first school in Simcoe County to have a progress crosswalk.

GBDSS will be hosting a number of school based activities on May 12, 2022 as part of their fundraising initiative.

The OPP and GBDSS have teamed up with the You Can Play Project for the event whose goal is to challenge the culture of locker rooms and spectator areas by developing a culture of respect, in every player, coach and fan. The You Can Play Project works to ensure the safety and inclusion for all who participate in sports, including LGBTQ+ athletes, coaches and fans and goals align with the OPP’s Inclusion Strategy.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP and GBDSS would like to invite everyone to attend this event with the following details-

Thursday, May 12th, 2022

12:00 noon

Georgian Bay District Secondary School

Rear Parking Lot

925 Hugel Avenue

Midland, Ontario

OPP officers and You Can Play Project representative Denis Vachon along with GBDSS staff and students will be present for photographs and interviews.

The OPP continues to make inclusion a fundamental part of our day to day policing to help build and keep our communities safe and secure.