Giant Tiger And Instacart Partner To Launch Same-Day Delivery Across Canada

Giant Tiger Stores Limited announced today a new partnership with Instacart to launch same-day delivery from more than 180 Giant Tiger stores across Canada. Available now in serviceable stores, customers can shop an assortment of grocery, health and beauty, and household essentials at Giant Tiger’s everyday low prices with same-day delivery as fast as an hour. As part of Giant Tiger’s strategy to leverage digital innovations, improve customer experiences, and improve productivity, the national partnership will support Canadians in their communities to make every dollar matter.

“To better support our customers and access the rapidly growing market of same-day grocery delivery, we are thrilled to announce our partnership with Instacart to make it even easier for Canadians to shop smart and save smart every day,” said Simon Rodrigue, Senior Vice President & Chief Digital Officer, Giant Tiger Stores Limited. “This service is an excellent advantage to our loyal customers and now more than 180 Giant Tiger stores will have access to our products for same-day delivery. This partnership will help more Canadians to experience Giant Tiger’s fun and easy shopping experience and solidify our position as Canada’s favourite discount retailer.”

“We know value and affordability continue to be top of mind for customers and, when it comes to household essentials, every dollar counts. Today, we’re proud to welcome Giant Tiger to the Instacart App, making same-day delivery from one of Canada’s leading discount retailers accessible to families across the country,” said Chris Rogers, Vice President of Retail at Instacart. “Giant Tiger offers a variety of low-cost items and together we’re bringing their incredible assortment – and low prices – online for the first time, helping customers get exactly what they need, delivered to their door.”

Instacart is a leading retail enablement platform that works with retailers to transform how people shop. Today, the company partners with more than 750 national, regional and local retail banners to facilitate delivery and pickup services from more than more than 70,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart delivery is available to 90% of Canadian households.

To begin shopping from Giant Tiger for same-day delivery via Instacart, customers can visit https://www.instacart.ca/store/giant-tiger/storefront or select the Giant Tiger storefront on the Instacart mobile app. For all orders, an Instacart shopper will pick and deliver the order within the customer’s chosen delivery time frame. For more information, visit www.instacart.com.