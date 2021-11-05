OPP Find Impaired Driver On Ontario Street In Burk’s Falls

Almaguin Highlands OPP received a call for a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver (Thurs 28th of Oct, 2021 at 8 pm) on Ontario Street.

Police located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. While speaking with the driver police determined alcohol had been consumed.

As a result, Rosemary Caline-Pascoe, 58 years-of-age, of Perry Township, Ontario was charged with Operation while impaired – alcohol and Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The vehicle was impounded for seven days and the driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days.

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Thursday December 9, 2021, in Sundridge, Ontario.