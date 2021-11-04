Some TUMS Assorted Berries Extra Strength Tablets Recalled For Possible Metal Fragments

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer HealthCare ULC is recalling two lots because they may contain metal fragments.

Stop using the recalled products. Consult a health care professional if you have used any of these products and have health concerns.

GSK Consumer Healthcare ULC is recalling two lots of TUMS Assorted Berries Extra Strength Tablets, sold in 750 mg bottles (lot 7B3G) and packages of 3 rolls containing 8 tablets each (lot CS6M), because the tablets may contain metal fragments. The product is an antacid indicated for adult use, including pregnant individuals.

The company reported to Health Canada that it received a consumer complaint of a small metal wire fragment embedded in a tablet. Consuming a metal fragment poses a potential risk of choking or injury (such as cuts or tears in the mouth and digestive system).

The products were sold by Canadian stores and online retailers between October 2020 and January 2021. The 750 mg bottles of 100 tablets were sold individually and at Costco as part of a club pack of four bottles with two different flavours. The exterior club pack packaging is labelled with different lot numbers (see below).

Health Canada is monitoring the company’s recall. If additional safety information is identified, Health Canada will take appropriate action and inform Canadians as needed.

Affected products

Product NPN Lot Expiry TUMS Assorted Berries Extra Strength Tablets (packages of 3 rolls containing 8 tablets each) 01967932 CS6M September 2025 TUMS Assorted Berries Extra Strength Tablets (750 mg bottle of 100 tablets) 01967932 7B3G (sold individually

and as part of

Costco club

packs – see

note below) August 2025

Bottles sold at Costco are part of a four-bottle package. The club pack outer label has different lot numbers: 20K311 (expires July 2025) and 20L338 (expires August 2025). Only the individual bottles of the Assorted Berries Extra Strength Tablets, labelled as lot 7B3G, within these club packs, are affected.

What you should do