Town of Bracebridge Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Stephen Rettie, confirms it is business as usual at the Town of Bracebridge, regardless of the announcement of Mayor Graydon Smith on becoming the Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) Candidate for the Ontario PC Party for the Parry Sound-Muskoka Riding.

Provincial Legislation, including the Ontario Municipal Act and the Legislative Assembly Act, do not restrict a sitting Mayor or any other Member of Council from candidacy in Provincial Elections. Only a candidate’s actual election to a seat in the Ontario Legislature would render a current Council Member ineligible for a seat on a Municipal Council.

Bracebridge Town Council is made up of 9 members, including the Mayor. Bracebridge Council can meet provided a quorum of at least any 5 members is present.

“The governance structure of the Town of Bracebridge requires decision making to occur based on a majority vote of its elected officials, not by any individual Member of Council. Council has approved various strategic documents, policies and by-laws that guide the Town’s activities and Council will continue to have the ability to make decisions for the Town, regardless of the Mayor’s status,” said CAO Rettie.

The Town recognizes the importance of the role of Mayor and has appointed a Deputy Mayor that is able to ensure continuity of business during periods when the Mayor is unavailable. Additionally, should the Mayor’s seat become vacant, the Town has a Council Vacancy Policy that will guide the process for filling the vacant position.

Measures are also in place to ensure that municipal resources are not expended to support a Provincial Candidate.

Additional information regarding governance and related procedural matters can be obtained through the following link November 3, 2021 Council Correspondence.