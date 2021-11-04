The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as result of a breach of his Statutory Release.

Damien Hitchcock-Hurst is described as a Caucasian Male, 25 years of age, 5″4 (163cm), 122 lbs (55 kgs). He has tattoos on his right fingers “love, neck “say less”, left fingers “hate” and both arms.

He is serving a two (2) year, five (5) months, and twenty seven (27) days sentence for multiple offences including Weapon Possession, Criminal Driving Offences, Flight from Police, Possession of Stolen Property, Drug Possession, Thefts, and Possession of Break In Instruments.

The offender is known to frequent the City of Guelph and the Region of Waterloo.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.