Ontario Government Provides $124,000 To Maple Syrup Producers In Parry Sound

The Ontario government is providing more than $124,000 to help four maple syrup producers purchase new equipment and expand operations in Parry Sound district. The investment will create new jobs and support economic growth throughout the region.

“Ontario produces some of the highest-quality maple syrup in the world and we are lucky to have many of those producers right here in Parry Sound,” said Norm Miller, MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka. “As we prepare for the holiday season, remember that locally produced maple syrup not only makes wonderful Christmas gifts, but also stimulates our local economy, creates jobs and strengthens our community.”

The following funding is being delivered through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC):

$98,223 for Hubbert’s Maple Products – a family-owned maple syrup producer – to renovate an existing 5,200-square-foot sugar house, build a new 5,000-square-foot warehouse, and purchase new production equipment.

$10,980 for Two Wet Dogs Inc. to start a maple syrup operation with 500 taps on 25 acres and supply wholesale raw sap and maple syrup for retail.

$10,365 for Trillium Maple Farm to buy new equipment to increase syrup production and to produce sweet treats such as maple sugar and birch sugar.

$4,559 for Clapperton’s Maple Syrup – a family-run business that produces maple syrup for retail, wholesale and bulk – to build a 316-square-foot kitchen and bottling room equipped with new production equipment that can process greater volumes of syrup.

“Supporting local businesses as they expand and innovate will help create jobs, keep the North competitive, and attract new investment,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry. “These investments will help businesses thrive, lead to economic prosperity and provide real opportunities for northerners.”

The NOHFC promotes economic prosperity across Northern Ontario by providing financial assistance to projects—big and small, rural and urban—that stimulate recovery, growth, job creation and skills development. Since June 2018, the NOHFC has invested more than $374 million in 3,713 projects in Northern Ontario, leveraging more than $1.3 billion in investment and creating or sustaining over 5,500 jobs.

Bill Hubbert, co-owner of Hubbert’s Maple Products, said the team at Hubbert’s Maple Products are delighted with the success of their expansion project.

“Growing our business during these difficult times includes a full website (with e-commerce), additional taps, a more efficient sap collection system, and an expanded bottling area,” Hubbert said. “These enhancements have increased our supply of product while maintaining our in-house quality control. The project represents the largest investment in a farm in this localized area in over 100 years, helping us meet the demand for quality Northern Ontario food while providing for employment opportunities as we grow.”