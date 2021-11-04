Bracebridge Resident Wins $50,000 With Instant Crossword

Wendy Betts of Bracebridge is celebrating after winning a $50,000 top prize with INSTANT CROSSWORD.

Wendy, a 63-year-old mother of two, said she is a regular player of INSTANT CROSSWORD tickets. “I was at home with my husband when I realized I uncovered six words,” she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings. “I started shaking and became lightheaded.”

Wendy said this win comes at a perfect time for her. “It takes some pressure off,” she smiled.

“I’m going to pay some bills and keep a little for fun,” she concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Northern Necessities on Highway 118 in Bracebridge.