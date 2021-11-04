Charges Laid After Several Shoplifting Incidents Reported To Southern Georgian Bay OPP

Retail theft is always a concern for area business owners and recently, several incidents of shoplifting were investigated by Southern Georgian Bay OPP.

On November 2, 2021 at 4:28 p.m. as a result of a call from the Loss Prevention officer of the Highway 12, Midland Walmart store who observed the suspect flee the store with unpaid merchandise. Officers later observed the suspect walking on King Street Midland where an arrest was attempted at which time the suspect resisted and fled from the officer, later to be subdued by a civilian and arrested at the scene by an OPP Staff Sergeant on patrol. Charged is Matthew Cascanette 22 years of Penetanguishene with the following offences.

Theft Under $5000- SHOPLIFTING

Resist Peace Officer

The accused was held for a bail hearing and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland at a later date.

A series of theft related incidents led to the arrest of a Tay Township resident through investigation.

A theft report from a Highway 93, Midland retail grocery store was reported to the OPP at 9:57 a.m. October 9, 2021 after a staff member observed a male suspect leave the store with unpaid merchandise. Officers reviewed store surveillance footage and identified the suspect.

On November 1, 2021 at 1237 p.m. the LCBO retail store on Jones Road, Midland reported a shoplifting incident also involving a male suspect. Attending officers reviewed surveillance footage and identified the suspect.

At 11:52 a.m. November 2, 2021 uniform OPP officers responded to a reported shoplifting occurrence from a Huronia Mall Highway 93 Midland jewelry store by a male suspect who had fled with unpaid merchandise valued at over $40,000.00. The store owner and a number of citizens followed the suspect and assisted arriving officers in the arrest and locating the stolen property.

Charged in relation to these investigations is Tyler Jessie Handy 40 years of Tay Township with the following offences-

Theft Under $5000- SHOPLIFTING

Theft Under $5000

Theft Over $5000 -SHOPLIFTING

And further from a previous investigation from October 6, 2021

Failure to comply with undertaking

The accused was held for a bail hearing and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.

Investigators wish to thank those community members who assisted officers at these scenes.