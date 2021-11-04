Tay Township Man Charged For Passing Fake $100 Bills At Stores

On October 6, 2021, OPP responded to report of a male passing fake $100 Canadian bills at a Huronia Mall Midland retail outlet located on Highway 93.

Responding officers arrested 40-year-old Tyler Handy of Tay Township for the offence of Uttering Counterfeit Money.

The accused was released from police custody on a recognizance with conditions to appear before the Ontario before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on November 18, 2021.

Below is the previous story:

PP Warn Area Retailers and Bankers of Simulation $100 Canadian Currency

(MIDLAND,ON) – Several calls have been received from Midland area retailers resulting in officers from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigating the passing of $100 bills which are similarly designed to the Canadian $100 bill. (See attached photographs) Phony bills were used to make in-store purchases and although investigations are ongoing at this time, officers wish to advise area retailers to be aware of these incidents and to carefully inspect money being used, especially large bills.

Information on how to check and report suspected counterfeit money has been provided at the following website. https://www.bankofcanada.ca/banknotes/counterfeit-prevention/

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime.