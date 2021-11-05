OPP Issue Arrest Warrant For Allegations Of Fraudulent Appeal Documents

The OPP Anti-Rackets Branch (ARB) has issued an arrest warrant for a resident of Markham, following an investigation into allegations of fraudulent appeal documents being sent to the Ministry of Transportation.

In January 2021, the OPP received a referral from the Ministry of Transportation in relation to an identified breach within their provincial offences appeals program. The Ministry reported that a number of fraudulent court appeal documents had been received, among other allegations.

OPP ARB investigators have been involved in a lengthy investigation. As a result of the investigation, a warrant has been issued for Jun (John) Huang, 42, of no fixed address. He is charged with:

Obstruction of Justice

Uttering Forged Documents

Anyone with information in the matter, or who knows of Huang’s whereabouts, is asked to contact Detective Staff Sergeant Sean Chatland at sean.chatland@opp.ca or Detective Constable Mark Laidman at mark.laidman@opp.ca.