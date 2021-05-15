OPP Find Impaired Driver On Hwy. 12 While Heading To A Call

Two members of the marine unit attached to the Southern Georgian Bay OPP while eastbound on Highway 12 at Rumney Road at 3:29 p.m. May 14, 2021 with their patrol vessel in tow, came upon a vehicle being driven erratically. Although the officers were heading to a call for service, in the interest of public safety they were able to stop the vehicle and entered into a drinking and driving investigation resulting in the driver, Ryan Pilon 31 years of Midland being charged with the following offences:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody on an recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on May 27, 2021. The accused was also served a 90 day drivers licence suspension as well as the vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days in keeping with the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.