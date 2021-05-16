Southern Georgian Bay OPP Find Suspended Driver Also Impaired

Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded at 8:20 a.m. May 14, 2021 to a driving complaint called in by a concerned citizen. The suspect vehicle was located on the shoulder of Simcoe County Road 6 and Concession Road 14 and the lone male driver was spoken to by an officer. As a result of this conversation, a drinking and driving investigation was commenced resulting in Brandon Jacques, 22 years of age from Penetanguishene being charged with the following offences:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

Driving while under suspension

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

The accused was released from custody on an recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on May 27, 2021. The accused was also served a 90 day drivers licence suspension.