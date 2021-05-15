Six Males From Windsor Charged At A Short Term Rental In Oro-Medonte

The Orillia OPP have charged six males under the Reopening of Ontario Act, at a short term rental property in the Township of Oro-Medonte.

On May 13, 2021, 8:45 p.m., officers received information that several people had gathered at a residence near Parkside Beach and were believed to be in contravention of current provincial restrictions.

Officers attended the residence and determined that six males, all from the Windsor area, had rented the house utilizing a popular short term rental service. Under the current order, all indoor and outdoor social gatherings and organized public events are prohibited except for members of the same household with certain exceptions for individuals who live alone. Further information regarding the current restrictions can be found by visiting covid-19.ontario.ca.

As a result, the six males were charged with – Individual – fail to comply with a continued section 7.0.2 order, contrary to the Reopening of Ontario Act and issued Provincial Offence Notices.