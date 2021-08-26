OPP Find Impaired Driver On Hwy. 11 South Of Gravenhurst

Bracebridge OPP say they are disappointed to report the twentieth driver charged with impaired operation during the past six week period.

On August 26, 2021 just before 8 a.m. a member of the public reported seeing a car positioned alongside Highway 11 South just south of Gravenhurst and the driver behaviour seemed concerning. Officers arrived and after an investigation arrested and charged 37 year-old David Cheesequay of Barrie, ON with the following:

Operation of a Motor Vehicle while Impaired by Drug

Possession of Schedule I Substance – Cocaine

Possession of Schedule I Substance – Crack Cocaine

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 X 2

Several Highway Traffic Act and Liquor License Act offenses

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on October 12, 2021 to answer to his charges. Furthermore his driver’s license has been suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded.