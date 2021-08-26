Highway 518 At Bear Creek Culvert Now Open

The Ministry of Transportation wishes to advise that Highway 518 at the Bear Creek culvert, located 17 kilometres east of Orrville and 28 kilometres west of Highway 11 is now open. A single traffic lane controlled by temporary traffic signals will remain in place until the completion of the construction this fall.

Public safety is the ministry’s top priority. The closure was undertaken for the safety of the travelling public for emergency culvert repairs inside this construction zone. The emergency repairs and related works required to safely open the highway to traffic are completed.

The MTO says they apologize for the inconvenience experienced and appreciate the public’s patience throughout this unscheduled closure. As this remains an active construction site, motorists are reminded to obey and follow all traffic signals and signage for the safety of both workers and drivers.

For the latest information on highway closures and construction the public can call 511, MTO’s Road Information Line, or check www.511on.ca.