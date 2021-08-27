Impaired Driver Crashes Into Tree, Attempts To Take Off

More to this story we first told you about.

Bracebridge OPP responded to a complaint of a pick-up truck that crashed into a tree near a residential area on Rcoon Road in Gravenhurst, on Tuesday August 24, 2021 at 12:30 p.m.

Officers arrived quickly and the located the driver of the vehicle attempting to flee the area on foot and after a brief struggle with police, 37-year-old Kenneth Copeland of Gravenhurst, ON was arrested. After further investigation, the accused has been charged with the following:

Operation of a Motor Vehicle while Impaired by Drug CC 320.14(1)(a)

Refusal to Comply with Demand CC 320.15(1)

Resist Peace Officer CC 129(a)

Assault Peace Officer CC 270(1)(a)

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on September 28, 2021 to answer to his charges. Furthermore his driver’s license has been suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded.