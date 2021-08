Curation Kale Salad And Eat Smart Chopped Salad Kits Recalled Due To Listeria

The food recall warning issued on August 24, 2021 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Curation Foods is recalling Curation Foods brand Kale Salad Blends and Eat Smart brand Chopped Salad Kits from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

Recalled product