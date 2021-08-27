Curation Kale Salad And Eat Smart Chopped Salad Kits Recalled Due To Listeria

The food recall warning issued on August 24, 2021 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) food safety investigation. Curation Foods is recalling Curation Foods brand Kale Salad Blends and Eat Smart brand Chopped Salad Kits from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below. Recalled product Brand Product Size UPC Codes Curation Foods Kale Salad Blend (unlabeled) 907 g To be determined 2 0 B 221 Curation Foods Kale Salad Blend (unlabeled) 907 g To be determined AUG 24 2021

2021 AU 24

2 0 B 221 Eat Smart Chili-Lime Crunch (Croquante chili et lime) Chopped Salad Kit 283 g To be determined AUG 24 2021

2021 AU 24

2 0 B 221 Eat Smart Homestyle Ranch (Ranch comme à la maison) Chopped Salad Kit 283 g To be determined AUG 24 2021

2021 AU 24

2 0 A 221 Eat Smart Hot Honey (Miel épicé) Chopped Salad Kit 311 g To be determined AUG 24 2021

2021 AU 24

2 0 A 221 Eat Smart Mexican Fiesta (Fiesta Mexicaine) Chopped Salad Kit 283 g To be determined AUG 24 2021

2021 AU 24

2 0 A 221 Eat Smart Salt & Vinegar (Sel et vinaigre) Chopped Salad Kit 283 g To be determined AUG 24 2021

2021 AU 24

2 0 A 221 Eat Smart Southwest (Sud-ouest) Chopped Salad Kit 283 g To be determined AUG 24 2021

2021 AU 24

2 0 A 221 Eat Smart Sweet Kale (Chou frisé doux) Chopped Salad Kit 567 g To be determined AUG 24 2021

2021 AU 24

2 0 B 221 There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.