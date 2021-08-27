Curation Kale Salad And Eat Smart Chopped Salad Kits Recalled Due To Listeria

Curation Foods is recalling Curation Foods brand Kale Salad Blends and Eat Smart brand Chopped Salad Kits from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.
Recalled product
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Curation Foods
Kale Salad Blend (unlabeled)
907 g
To be determined
2 0 B 221
Curation Foods
Kale Salad Blend (unlabeled)
907 g
To be determined
AUG 24 2021
2021 AU 24
2 0 B 221
Eat Smart
Chili-Lime Crunch (Croquante chili et lime) Chopped Salad Kit
283 g
To be determined
AUG 24 2021
2021 AU 24
2 0 B 221
Eat Smart
Homestyle Ranch (Ranch comme à la maison) Chopped Salad Kit
283 g
To be determined
AUG 24 2021
2021 AU 24
2 0 A 221
Eat Smart
Hot Honey (Miel épicé) Chopped Salad Kit
311 g
To be determined
AUG 24 2021
2021 AU 24
2 0 A 221
Eat Smart
Mexican Fiesta (Fiesta Mexicaine) Chopped Salad Kit
283 g
To be determined
AUG 24 2021
2021 AU 24
2 0 A 221
Eat Smart
Salt & Vinegar (Sel et vinaigre) Chopped Salad Kit
283 g
To be determined
AUG 24 2021
2021 AU 24
2 0 A 221
Eat Smart
Southwest (Sud-ouest) Chopped Salad Kit
283 g
To be determined
AUG 24 2021
2021 AU 24
2 0 A 221
Eat Smart
Sweet Kale (Chou frisé doux) Chopped Salad Kit
567 g
To be determined
AUG 24 2021
2021 AU 24
2 0 B 221
