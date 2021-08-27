Charges Laid In Tiny Township Person Of Interest Case

As a result of the investigation into this incident Jarod Dean, 23 years of Tiny Township has been charged with Assault with A Weapon and further with Aggravated Assault. Both charges are contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada and the accused remains in custody awaiting to appear before the Barrie Bail Court of the Ontario Court of Justice.

Previous Story:

At 3:18 p.m. August 10, 2021 the male person of interest was located in the original search area and taken into Police custody.

Uniform officers assigned to the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with members of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP K-9 and OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU) are searching for a person of interest in Tiny Township after being called to a Tiny Township residence for an injury investigation at 7:23 a.m. August 10, 2021.