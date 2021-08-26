Gravenhurst Seeks Community Input On Short-Term Rental Accommodations

he Town of Gravenhurst is seeking to review the usage of Short-Term Rentals (STR) across the municipality through a public survey available until September 30th.

“Whether you’re a property owner or a nearby neighbour, this is a great opportunity to tell Council what you think about Short-Term Rentals. We want to hear how they impact you in our community, so tell us what you think!” emphasized Mayor Paul Kelly.

There are many ways to define what an STR is. It’s typically defined as being when all or part of a dwelling is rented out on a short-term basis in exchange for payment. STR’s are often marketed for rent through online platforms, cottage rental agencies, and buy and sell forums. For the purposes of this review, an STR does not include commercial accommodations, such as hotel or motel units.

Whether you’re a full-time or seasonal resident, business owner, or visitor to Gravenhurst, the Town of Gravenhurst wants to hear your feedback on STR use. The public can provide their feedback by taking the survey at www.engagegravenhurst.ca/str.

All feedback received will be included in a summary report that will be presented to Council for their awareness and consideration, and to help develop further steps in addressing this type of accommodation within the Town.