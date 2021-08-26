Parry Sound Resident Charged With Assault Causing Bodily Harm

On August 22, 2021 shortly after 6:00 a.m. members of the Temiskaming OPP and the Timiskaming Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a call of an assault with a weapon on West Road, in the Township of Charlton-Dack.

Further investigation revealed that an altercation took part between three parties. One injured party suffered serious injuries and left the scene before being assaulted with a torch resulting in further injuries. The victim was transported to hospital by ambulance.

Steven Jamison, a 27-year-old resident of Charlton, was arrested at the scene and is charged with:

Assault causing bodily harm

Assault with a weapon

Mischief Under $5,000

Joseph Walsh, a 27-year-old resident of Parry Sound was arrested at the scene and is charged with:

Assault causing bodily harm

Both accused were released and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on October 5, 2021, in the City of Temiskaming Shores.