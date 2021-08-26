Parry Sound Resident Charged With Assault Causing Bodily Harm

By
Kelly Hart
-
0

On August 22, 2021 shortly after 6:00 a.m. members of the Temiskaming OPP and the Timiskaming Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a call of an assault with a weapon on West Road, in the Township of Charlton-Dack.

Further investigation revealed that an altercation took part between three parties. One injured party suffered serious injuries and left the scene before being assaulted with a torch resulting in further injuries. The victim was transported to hospital by ambulance.

Steven Jamison, a 27-year-old resident of Charlton, was arrested at the scene and is charged with:

  • Assault causing bodily harm
  • Assault with a weapon
  • Mischief Under $5,000

Joseph Walsh, a 27-year-old resident of Parry Sound was arrested at the scene and is charged with:

  • Assault causing bodily harm

Both accused were released and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on October 5, 2021, in the City of Temiskaming Shores.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Please enter your name here