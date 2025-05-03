OPP Find Drugs On A Man At Orillia Courthouse

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), assisted by the Orillia Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and the Orillia Community Mobilization Unit (CMU), have laid drug trafficking charges after an individual attended the Ontario Court of Justice for an appointment.

On May 1, 2025, around 1:00 pm, officers of the Orillia OPP were working at the Ontario Court of Justice on Memorial Avenue in the City of Orillia. As they were assisting with court security, they noted an individual who had set off the metal detector near the doors. Officers engaged with the party and noticed an object in their jacket pocket which they had refused to take out. Police were able to observe the object and saw a clear bag with a large amount of a pressed white substance and commenced into a drug trafficking investigation.

As a result, almost 65 grams of suspected Cocaine and over $3,500 were seized from the accused, Joseph Crandall, aged 43, of Orillia, and they face the following charges:

– Resist Peace Officer (CC), and

– Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine (CDSA).

The accused was held in custody to appear at in the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia the following day for a bail hearing.

