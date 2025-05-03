OPP Find Impaired Driver On Phillip Street In Gravenhurst

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one driver during afternoon patrols in Gravenhurst.

On May 2, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. a Bracebridge OPP officer was conducting general patrol in the town on Gravenhurst and observed a vehicle on Phillip Street commit a traffic infraction. The officer followed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop nearby and subsequently arrested and charged 62-year-old David Horton of Oakville, ON with Operation While Impaired – Over 80 and Careless Driving.

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on May 27, 2025 to answer to his charges.

Bracebridge OPP has charged 37 drivers to date in 2025 as impaired driving continues to be a significant factor affecting the safety of Muskoka roads. If you suspect someone is driving a vehicle of any kind while impaired, please call 9-1-1.

For more information on impaired driving, please visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.