Muskoka Web And Technology Agencies CREATIVE ONE® And Collective Noun Come Together In Strategic Merger To Expand Creative And Digital Services

Muskoka-based brand, web and technology firm CREATIVE ONE ® is excited to welcome the talented team from Collective Noun, a creative agency specializing in branding, marketing, and design, into its fold as part of a strategic acquisition.

This step marks the next evolution for the two trusted and established teams, combining Collective Noun’s creative vision with CREATIVE ONE®’s digital proficiency to offer a comprehensive range of services and enhanced client support.

Founded in 2010, CREATIVE ONE® has built a reputation for delivering sophisticated web and technology solutions to an impressive roster of businesses in Muskoka and beyond.

Collective Noun, established in 2012, has provided full-scale, multi-channel marketing, branding and web solutions to businesses and organizations of all sizes and across industries. These two trusted firms are joining to create a powerhouse of expertise that will better serve their clients and the community.

As part of this transition, the Collective Noun brand will be fully integrated into CREATIVE ONE®, ensuring a seamless and unified experience for clients. While the Collective Noun name will be retired, the passion, expertise, and personalized service that clients have come to trust will continue under the CREATIVE ONE® banner.

“At Collective Noun, our clients are at the heart of everything we do,” says Jen Morgan, co-owner of Collective Noun. “Joining Daniel Bradbury and his team at CREATIVE ONE® allows us to offer them more—more value, more services and more support—while we continue to grow with them, as we have for over a decade.”

The merger not only expands service offerings but also strengthens the region’s reputation as a growing hub for creativity and technological innovation.

“This collaboration is about continuing to put our clients first. It’s a natural progression in our shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and our incredible community,” said Daniel Bradbury, owner of CREATIVE ONE®. “Over the years, Collective Noun and CREATIVE ONE® have worked in parallel, serving businesses with complementary strengths. Jen and Emma have built something truly special with Collective Noun—their creative talent, strategic expertise, and deep dedication to their clients have made a lasting impact in Muskoka and beyond. By bringing that to CREATIVE ONE®, we’re not just expanding our capabilities; we’re strengthening the heart of what we do. Their passion and client-focused approach align perfectly with our values, making this an exciting next step for all of us.”

Key benefits of the merger include:

Expanded Services and Expertise: Clients will have access to a broader range of design, web, marketing and technology solutions, backed by a larger team of experts.

Continued Personalized Support: The same dedicated team of experts from Collective Noun, led by Jen Morgan, will continue to provide the trusted, client-focused approach they are known for.

A Thriving Creative and Technology Centre: This partnership strengthens Muskoka’s reputation as a center for innovation in design and technology, further supporting the growth of local businesses.

As the integration begins, clients can expect a smooth transition with no disruption to ongoing projects. The newly combined team, based out of CREATIVE ONE®’s offices at 1 Crescent Rd, Huntsville, looks forward to introducing clients to the expanded capabilities and resources available through this partnership.

For more information, or to schedule a meeting to discuss how this merger benefits your business, please contact:

