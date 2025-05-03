Celebrate Public Works Week With Orillia At Open House On May 24

Large equipment displays, games, prizes, paint a plow, tree giveaway and more

The City of Orillia is once again opening its doors – and its garages – to celebrate National Public Works Week with an action-packed open house on Saturday, May 24, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Municipal Operations Centre, 20 James St. West.

This free event offers residents of all ages a chance to explore City equipment, enjoy interactive displays, and learn directly from staff about the many career opportunities in the public works field, from water and wastewater management to roads, parks and fleet maintenance.

Back for a second year, the Public Works Week Open House is bigger and better, with new interactive experiences, expanded equipment displays, and even more family-friendly fun. Admission is free, with attendees encouraged to bring a non-perishable food donation to fill a sidewalk plow in support of The Sharing Place Food Centre.

“We had a strong turnout last year, and this year’s Public Works Week Open House builds on that success with even more to see and do,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “Residents are encouraged to attend and take this opportunity to learn more about the essential work of our Environment and Infrastructure Services team in a fun, interactive setting.”

What’s happening:

Tree giveaway – Orillia residents can pick up a new tree sapling to help restore the tree canopy. Approximately 200 saplings will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while quantities last. One per household.

– Orillia residents can pick up a new tree sapling to help restore the tree canopy. Approximately 200 saplings will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while quantities last. One per household. Free food – Grab a bite from Harvey’s. Cash donations will be accepted for the Sharing Place Food Centre.

– Grab a bite from Harvey’s. Cash donations will be accepted for the Sharing Place Food Centre. Paint the Plow/Name the Plow – Help brighten up the fleet with your artwork.

– Help brighten up the fleet with your artwork. Expanded equipment displays – Climb aboard and explore even more big trucks and machinery.

– Climb aboard and explore even more big trucks and machinery. Games, trivia, and prizes – Activities for kids and adults alike.

In addition to games and demonstrations, attendees can meet the staff behind the services including heavy equipment operators, mechanics, water technicians, and more, who will be onsite to share what a day on the job looks like and answer questions about working in municipal operations.

The City’s Environment and Infrastructure Services Department has 110 full-time staff and approximately 40 part-time/seasonal staff.

For more information on the National Public Works Week and the Public Works Week Open House event, please visit orillia.ca/PublicWorksWeek.