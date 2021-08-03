OPP Find A Driver Smoking A Cannabis Cigarette While Driving

During the August long weekend, officers of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP were involved in several incidents in Midland which resulted in arrests for impaired driving by drugs and alcohol.

On the morning of August 2, 2021, at around 11 a.m. an officer was patrolling in the area of Queen Street and Gloucester Street when he observed a driver pulled over to the side of the street who was smoking a cannabis cigarette. Police approached the vehicle and spoke with driver who was showing signs of impairment by drugs. The driver was arrested and transported to detachment to be evaluated by a Drug Recognition Evaluator. As a result of this investigation Michael Ibany, 49 years of Midland was charged with the following offence contrary to the Criminal Code:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol or Drug

At 1:15 a.m., on August 3, 2021 an officer on patrol noticed a vehicle travelling at a very high speed through a construction zone on Highway 93 in Midland with a posted speed limit of 40 km/h. The officer stopped the vehicle and believed that the driver had been drinking alcohol. The driver registered a fail after providing a sample of her breath into a roadside screening device. She was arrested and transported to detachment where she provided further breath samples. As a result of this investigation Lindsay Campbell, 22 years of Tiny Township was charged with several traffic related offences as well as the following offences contrary to the Criminal Code:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol or Drug

Operation Over 80 mg

At 2:30 a.m., on August 3, 2021 officers responded to a call from a member of the public that an impaired driver was operating a van on the property of a marina on Marina Park Drive in Midland. Police located the vehicle with an occupant inside and noted that she was displaying signs of alcohol impairment. A sample of breath was given into a roadside screening device by the occupant and she was placed under arrest. The female was transported to detachment to provide further samples of her breath. As a result of the investigation, Julia Adolfsen, 52 years of Toronto was charged with the following offences contrary to the Criminal Code.

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol or Drug

Operation Over 80 mg

In all of the preceding matters the driver’s license of the accused party has been suspended for 90 days and the involved vehicle was towed to be impounded for 7 days. The accused parties were released from police custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland at a later date.