OPP Marine Unit Results From Civic Holiday Weekend Patrols

Uniform OPP officers of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment Marine Unit are very pleased to report that they did not respond to any drowning or vessel collision incidents on area waterways over the Civic holiday weekend.

Despite the damp conditions, officers during the July 28 – August 2, 2021 period logged 63 hours of patrol time in on area waterways, checking 100 vessels and operators for equipment and sobriety.

While on patrol, officers were able to visit the following marinas to be available for marine safety and equipment related questions.

Wye Heritage Marina

South Bay Cove Marina

Hindson’s Marina

Queens Cove Marina

Starport Marina

Pier 69

Picnic Island

Honey Harbour Boat Club

Patrols were also conducted in the areas of the Tiny Township shoreline, Giant’s Tomb, Trent Severn marine system, Midland Bay and Penetang Bay resulting in 26 operators being warned for minor offences under the Canada Shipping Act. Three operators were cited for violations pertaining to vessel registration, vessel operator card PCOC, and one for failing to have a valid fishing licence.

With the increased number of new boating enthusiasts this year, officers are continuing to educate operators about safe boating on Georgian Bay and the surrounding waterways . The following Weather to Boat app can provide you with marine weather and vessel equipment tips and if you see a possible impaired operator “Make the Call” and dial 911 and help prevent a summer time tragedy.