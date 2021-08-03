Orillia OPP Welcomes New Detachment Commander

The Orillia OPP has welcomed a new Detachment Commander this week.

Effective August 2, 2021, Inspector Coyer Yateman assumed command of the Orillia Detachment, which serves the City of Orillia and the Townships of Severn, Ramara and Oro-Medonte.

Inspector Yateman started his career with the OPP at the Orillia Detachment, where he served on the front line and as a member of the Street Crime Unit and Crime Unit. Inspector Yateman then took his talents to the Regional Support team, where he was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in 2013. In 2015, he returned to the Orillia detachment in the role of Area Crime Sergeant from which he was promoted to the rank of Staff Sergeant in the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, and later, the Ontario Center for Missing Persons and Unidentified Remains Unit.

Inspector Yateman has strong roots in the Orillia area. He has coached for Orillia Minor Hockey Association (OMHA) for several years and currently sits on the OMHA Board of Directors as the Director of Risk Management, Trainers, Diversity and Inclusiveness.

“I am honored and excited to be the Orillia Detachment Commander. I was born in Orillia and have always called this area home. I am very fortunate to have long lasting community partners and relationships from working and living in this area. I am a compassionate leader and care deeply about our members, our partnerships and the communities we serve. The members who serve at Orillia Detachment are professional, dedicated and serve with compassion and I am excited to lead these members as we focus on traffic enforcement and awareness, crime reduction, innovative ideas and opportunities through community mobilization, community involvement and continued growth with our partnerships and relationships in the Orillia area. I would like to thank the OPP, the Orillia Police Services Board and my colleagues, professional partners and family for the support and trust they have placed in me with this opportunity.” Inspector Coyer Yateman, Orillia OPP Detachment Commander.

Inspector Yateman was handed the reins by Interim Detachment Commander, Inspector Jason Nickle, who has returned to serve as Unit Commander of the Orillia Provincial Communications Centre.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to serve as the Interim Detachment Commander for the past three months. The patience and cooperation that has been shown to me by the Mayors and Councils as well as the Detachment members is a testament to their dedication and professionalism. I have every confidence that the citizens within the Orillia Detachment area will be well served by Inspector Yateman and I wish him well in his future endeavours.” Inspector Jason Nickle, Unit Commander, Orillia Provincial Communications Centre.

The process of selecting a new Detachment Commander began as a result of the promotion of former Inspector Veronica Eaton to the role of Superintendent, Provincial Traffic Operations.

“I am thrilled for the communities policed by the Orillia OPP Detachment that Inspector Yateman will be assuming the role of Detachment Commander. He brings a wealth of knowledge and is truly dedicated to his community. I wish him all the best as he takes on this new role.” Superintendent Veronica Eaton, Director, Provincial Traffic Operations.

The OPP is committed to building trusting and collaborative relationships with its communities, stakeholders and partners to better serve the community and keep its citizens safe.

“On behalf of Council, I’d like to welcome Inspector Yateman to Orillia. We are pleased to have someone with his experience and familiarity with Orillia taking over the helm of Orillia’s very busy detachment. Orillia has so much to be proud of, but we aren’t without our challenges. I look forward to working with the Inspector to continue making Orillia and area an even safer place to live, work and play.” Orillia Mayor, Steve Clarke.