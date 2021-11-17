OPP Festive RIDE 2021 Kicks Off

The OPP along with partners from other Police Services have kicked off their 2021 Festive Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E) Season.

The OPP says it remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement, and public education.

Drivers are reminded that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture.

Impaired driving is a criminal offence. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

The OPP would like to wish everyone a happy, and safe holiday season.