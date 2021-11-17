Sandhill Fall Fun Event Raises Over $57,000 For Hospice Huntsville

If you live in Muskoka, chances are you heard about the spectacular Fall Fun that took place at Sandhill Nursery. This year’s event drew record crowds. A food truck, mazes, live entertainment, buskers, bagpipers, magic shows, stilt walkers and a kids activity area were all new additions to the event which ran from Sept 17th – Oct 31st. Sandhill owner Tim Cantelon stated “It was incredible for our Fall Fun event to be so well received. A lot of work goes into pulling it all together, and we are thankful for the support.”

This year Sandhill Nursery partnered with Hospice Huntsville, as the benefitting charity. Along with the crowds came record donations: $57,075 for Hospice Huntsville was raised! Event organizers had set a goal of $30,000 and quickly surpassed it. The entire team at Sandhill was pleasantly shocked by the community’s generosity.

“We chose Hospice Huntsville because a significant portion of their operating budget relies on donations. We are fortunate to have such a wonderful facility in our community. Using our event to fundraise for them seemed like a wonderful partnership. Additionally, we would not have had this level of success without their volunteers assisting with the fundraising throughout the event” stated Cantelon.

This is the 19th year that the Fall Fun has taken place. Special additions this year included artist in residence, Kristyn Watterworth. Kristyn painted cars and canvas, adding an element of wonder and splendor to the scene. Great Canadian talent such as Madison Violet, and Heavyweight Brass Band boasted some entertaining shows to the crowds. And children were entertained by magicians, stilt walkers and the fire guy – all great hits with the youngsters!

Cantelon praises his staff who worked tirelessly setting up and running this year’s event. “We simply could not have done this without this phenomenal team of ours. They created a safe and fun experience for audiences of all ages at a time when we needed it the most. This year’s smiles and laughter were extra special.”

Cantelon encourages other businesses to reach out to such deserving organizations to get involved, create opportunities to give and bring awareness to the community. Our local organizations need us as much as we need them.