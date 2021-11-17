Muskoka Pride Hosts Trans Day Of Remembrance Event On November 20

The Trans Day of Remembrance is observed annually on Nov. 20

375 transgender and gender-diverse people were reported murdered in the last year around the world.

Nov. 13 to 19 is recognized as Trans Awareness Week. It is a week to help raise the visibility of transgender and gender-diverse people and address the issues these communities face.

Muskoka Pride invites the community to participate in recognizing the International Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDoR) on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Trinity United Church in Gravenhurst (290 Muskoka Rd. N.) starting at 7 p.m. The event both celebrates the diversity of transgender life and honours those who have lost their lives in the past year.

The event will include a special TDoR service with Rev. Carol-Anne Chapman, followed by a community gathering hosted by Muskoka Pride. Proof of vaccination will be required along with face coverings. Snacks will be provided.

The local TDoR event will include screening the names of the reported 375 trans and gender-diverse people who were victims of transphobic violence between Oct. 1, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2021. These are just the names that were reported – the actual number of deaths is thought to be much higher.

Since 2008 (when records started being kept), a total of 4,042 deaths have been reported worldwide in 80 countries.

For further information on this and other Muskoka Pride events, visit the Muskoka Pride website and Facebook page.