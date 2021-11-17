Black Friday Sneak Peek VIP Sale Coming Up At The Brick In Huntsville

The Brick Huntsville Black Friday Sneak Peek VIP Sale

“You’re Invited To Our Black Friday Sneak Peek VIP Sale!”
ONE DAY ONLY!
Friday, November 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Brick – Huntsville!

This is your opportunity to beat the rush and shop early during our One Day ONLY Black Friday Sneak Peek VIP Sale – Friday, November 19

HUGE Discounts throughout the store and Canada’s Guaranteed Lowest Prices on BIG SCREEN TV’s!! PLUS 0% Interest and No Monthly Payments for 2 YEARS On All Purchases In Store! (OAC)

The Brick logo

70 King William Street
Huntsville, ON
Ph# 705-990-0723

The Brick Huntsville Black Friday Sneak Peek VIP Sale

This post is sponsored by The Brick in Huntsville.

