Human Remains Located During Search For Missing Person In Wahta First Nation

Members from the Bracebridge Detachment of the OPP have located human remains during a search for a missing person in Wahta Mohawk First Nation.

On November 15, 2021, at approximately 11 a.m., a 49-year-old female was reported to have failed to return from a walk in a wooded area in Wahta Mohawk First Nation. Search and rescue efforts were commenced in the area.

On November 17, 2021, at approximately 10:20 a.m., human remains were located in the search area. The death is not believed to be suspicious and there are no concerns for public safety.

The name of the deceased will be withheld pending positive identification and next of kin notification. The search has been suspended until the identity can be confirmed.

Bracebridge OPP officers along with Muskoka Crime Unit, Orillia OPP, OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP Aviation and Canine Units assisted with the search.

The Bracebridge OPP Crime Unit is continuing the investigation with assistance from the OPP Central Region Forensic Identification Services and the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.

Members of the public are thanked for their patience with increased police presence in the area.