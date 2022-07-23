OPP Charge Penetanguishene Resident In Connection To Vehicle And Business Entries

The OPP are reminding vehicle owners to practise “LOCK IT or LOSE IT” after arresting a Penetanguishene man overnight after investigating a series vehicle and business entries and thefts in the Town of Penetanguishene.

Officers from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment observed the suspect in these investigations on Main Street, Penetanguishene who fled into a nearby residence in the early hours of July 22, 2022.

Investigators obtained a warrant to entry the residence and at 6:03 a.m. July 22, 2022 entered and arrested Matthew Cascanette 23 years of Penetanguishene without incident. The accused was transported to detachment for further investigation

The accused is being held for a bail hearing and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.

The accused has been charged with the following Criminal Code of Canada charges: