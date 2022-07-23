Northumberland OPP Lay Charges In Historical Sexual Assault Investigation

Northumberland OPP have laid charges against a former priest in relation to a historical sexual assault investigation in Campbellford.

In March 2022, investigators received information that the victim had allegedly been sexually assaulted between 2015 to 2020 at a church in Campbellford.

As a result of the investigation, Jean-Pierre Pilon (also known as Anthony Lawrence), 50 years of age, from Mamora, has been charged with two counts of Sexual Assault.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cobourg on August 31, 2022, to answer to the charges.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in relation to this investigation or anyone who believes they may be a victim of a similar incident is asked to call Northumberland OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or if you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also leave an anonymous tip online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/