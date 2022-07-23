Multiple Use Community Centre In Bracebridge Gets Another Funding Boost

As our economy recovers from the impact of COVID-19, the Government of Canada is investing in Northern Ontario municipalities, First Nation communities and organizations to create jobs, growth and build for a sustainable future. Recovering from the pandemic requires public spaces that are safe and accessible to all Canadians everywhere. That is why the Government of Canada is stepping up efforts to support community infrastructure projects to ensure public spaces meet local needs.The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor, today announced a Government of Canada investment of more than $4.5 million in support of 12 strategic initiatives located in municipalities and Indigenous communities across Northern Ontario. Provided through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF), these investments will help build community infrastructure, revitalize existing assets, and stimulate the economy while bringing people back to public spaces safely. In addition, these investments will help create over 150 construction jobs and up to 37 additional full-time positions.The CCRF was launched in June 2021. The Fund provides $500 million over two years to Canada’s regional development agencies (RDAs) to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces. As public health restrictions ease, the Government of Canada remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for Canadians.

Northeastern Ontario CCRF initiatives supported by FedNor ($2,768,919)

Village of Burk’s Falls

$674,305The Village of Burk’s Falls will receive $674,305 from FedNor to construct an indoor/outdoor marketplace in the downtown core. Specifically, the project will consist of a two-storey building including an open-air market along the downtown. This facility will provide a home for local artists, crafters, agricultural businesses, and other organizations to promote their skills, wares, and produce, and will support local enterprises in growing into larger spaces and storefronts. This project was developed following the downtown revitalization and waterfront development plan completed in 2018, and provides the community with an opportunity to create a main attraction and focal point in the core of the downtown that stimulates business growth. Five construction jobs during development are anticipated to be created by this project with 12 additional jobs created and/or maintained upon completion.Town of Bracebridge

$500,000The Town of Bracebridge will benefit from a FedNor investment of $500,000 to support the construction of a new, multi-purpose community recreation centre in the downtown core. The facility is expected to be approximately 11,000 square metres, and will house an arena, a main branch public library, an auditorium, a multi-sport fieldhouse, an indoor track, heating spectator spaces, a concession/café, common lobby, meeting spaces, and outdoor play spaces and trails. The facility and its integrated services delivery model will meet the recreation, sport, active living, wellness, and cultural needs of all area residents and visitors. This project is anticipated to create 100 construction jobs throughout development stages and will create and/or maintain 15 jobs upon completion. Shawanaga First Nation

$500,000FedNor will provide The Shawanaga First Nation community rink with $500,000 in funding assistance to complete significant upgrades and support year-round programming. Specifically, the funding will support activities such as site preparation, landscaping and installing footings, metal support beams, a concrete pad, roof, eavestroughs and artificial ice making infrastructure. Once complete, the new facility will allow this Indigenous community to host both league play and pleasure skating by creating a safe and inclusive space with a reliable ice surface. The sheltered facility will also allow the Shawanaga First Nation to attract and host a variety of events such as artisan and farmers markets and cultural performances to help ensure the facility is utilized year-round. Identified as a local priority, this project is expected to create five full-time positions and five additional jobs during the construction phase.Township of Gauthier

$375,000The Township of Gauthier will receive a $375,000 FedNor contribution to revitalize and adapt their outdoor recreation infrastructure. Specifically, the funds will be used to replace the existing tent-like Olympia Building with a solid barn structure, a multi-use event centre. This would include construction of the facility and all required landscaping. Once completed, the event centre could be used for sports recreation, community events, and farmer’s/vendor’s markets. Township of Strong

$350,000FedNor is contributing $350,000 to help the Township of Strong transform its Recreation, Wellness and Welcome Centre into a fully serviced building with a green roof and water collection capacity, an office and two environmentally friendly composting public toilets. The funding will also support upgrades to the community gardens to provide residents with access to healthy and low-cost food, physical activity and skills development, while supporting community and cross-cultural partnerships. The investment will also help pave the way for a new local playground area and multi-purpose all-season rink with energy efficient lighting to support extended hours. In addition to traditional uses, the new rink will also accommodate organized events such as an open-air farmer’s market, art shows, musical performances, culinary, Indigenous and cultural events, outdoor movie nights, and more. This priority project is expected to create one full-time position and five additional jobs during the construction phase of the project.Town of Parry Sound

$187,500The Town of Parry Sound is receiving $187,500 in funding from FedNor to help revitalize its downtown core, improve accessibility and enhance community outdoor spaces. This investment will support upgrades to the outdoor waterfront walking trail to increase pedestrian traffic in the downtown business area, while creating opportunities for recreation and leisure activities. The project will promote local artists and include adding new accessible areas and installing historical interpretive plaques that acknowledge local and Indigenous history. Fencing, seating and fully-accessible viewing areas with binoculars and webcams will also be installed to showcase Georgian Bay and provide 24/7 access to the natural beauty of the area. This strategic initiative is expected to create four jobs during the construction phase of the project.Kenogami and District Volunteer Fire Brigade

$102,614A FedNor investment of $102,614 will enable the Kenogami and District Volunteer Fire Brigade to complete renovations to the local multi-use complex, which is home to the fire department, community and cultural centre, and community training center. This strategic investment will support accessibility enhancements and energy efficient upgrades such as new windows, lighting, garage bay doors, and a micro-inverter solar system. Once complete, these infrastructure upgrades will result in reduced emissions, improved accessibility and energy savings of nearly 30 percent.Porcupine District Agricultural Society

$79,500The Porcupine District Agricultural Society will receive $79,500 in FedNor support to build a public outdoor structure to house the Mountjoy Farmer’s Market. The wooden pavilion will be built on an existing asphalt surface, have electrical service, lighting, and pull-down shuttered walls to enable use during shoulder seasons and inclement weather. This project will increase accessibility, lengthen the functional season, and improve both visitor and vendor experience.

Northcentral Ontario CCRF initiatives supported by FedNor ($1,499,403)

Town of Blind River

$500,000The Town of Blind River will receive $500,000 in support for improving and upgrading public space along the waterfront. This project will replace pathways, docks, and boardwalks with safe and accessible alternatives constructed from environmentally-friendly products. It will also include the demolition of a municipally-owned derelict building in order to establish a safe and attractive public use area, including picnic tables, fishing platforms, and waste collection stations to enhance user experiences. This initiative will encourage residents and visitors to engage public space in the area by increasing user access to the waterfront. Six construction jobs are anticipated to be created throughout the development stages.Biigtigong Nishnaabeg First Nation

$499,999The Biigtigong Nishnaabeg First Nation will receive $499,999 to design and construct an outdoor arena. Specifically, the project will include a concrete floor, wooden boards, a heated change room, and a permanent roof structure. The facility will have all-season use, as winter months will allow for the creation of an ice surface, and summer month uses will include cultural events and a marketplace, in addition to recreational sports. This initiative will support a community that currently has no recreational facilities of its own, and will provide a space to engage both in physical activity and cultural events safely within the community. This project is anticipated to create 20 construction jobs throughout the development stages and two jobs upon completion.Michipicoten First Nation

$499,404A FedNor contribution of $499,404 will allow the Michipicoten First Nation to develop the Michipicoten Commons, an open-air market and public square. Once complete, this new community space will serve as a community and commercial hub, located on First Nation land adjacent to Trans-Canada Hwy 17 near Wawa, Ontario. The facility will be strategically located in close proximity to a future fueling station and employment area, which is expected to attract more visitors and guests to the market. Specifically, this investment will support detailed site designs, installing water and electrical infrastructure, surface grading to create access to the site from Tremblay Flats Road, and constructing vendor stalls, public spaces, and a parking area. This strategic initiative is expected to create six jobs during the construction phase of the project.

Northwestern Ontario CCRF initiatives supported by FedNor ($263,237)

Pays Plat First Nation

$263,237Pays Plat First Nation will receive a FedNor investment of $263,237 to develop and enhance its Medicine Trail. The project involves the construction of boardwalks and platforms to provide accessibility to all users. Interpretive and directional signage in both English and Ojibwe and a parking and meeting area at the trailhead are also included in the project. This initiative is expected to create four construction jobs throughout the development stages and two jobs following project completion.