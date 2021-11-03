OPP Charge Penetanguishene Man In Connection With Vehicle Entries And Theft

A Penetanguishene man is facing charges after being identified with surveillance camera footage.

On the evening of October 23, 2021 on Bryne Court in Penetanguishene, unlocked vehicles were entered and items were removed prompting calls to the Southern Georgian Bay OPP.

An investigation followed and a suspect was identified.

On November 2, 2021 the male was arrested. Matthew Cascanette, 22 years of Penetanguishene faces the following Criminal Code of Canada charges:

2 counts of Theft Under $5000

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

The accused was held for bail was released to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland at a future date.