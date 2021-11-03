Police Remind Parents To Check Halloween Candy

The Grey Bruce OPP are reminding parents to check their children’s Halloween candy to ensure it’s safe for consumption

On November 1, 2021, The Grey Bruce OPP received a report from a parent, regarding a sharp object that was located in a box of candy their child received while trick or treating. The individuals discovered the object, after noting that the box containing the candy appeared to be tampered with.

Police believe the box of candy was handed out in the Wiarton area sometime on Halloween night.

A Bracebridge resident submitted the attached photo after finding a nail while checking candy.

An investigation remains ongoing regarding this matter.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at https://crimestop-gb.org/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.