OPP Charge Driver With Impaired In Carlow-Mayo

Members of the Bancroft Detachment of the OPP have charged a driver with impaired following a report of a vehicle collision.

On July 22, 2023, shortly before 11:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision on New Carlow Road in Carlow-Mayo. The investigation resulted in the driver being arrested.

Branden Liedtke, a 25-year-old from Carlow-Mayo has been charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus); and

Operation while impaired – alcohol.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bancroft on August 15, 2023.