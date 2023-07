A truck towing a pontoon boat and a dump truck were involved in a head-on collision on Juddhaven Road in front of the Summer Water Sports Marina in Minett around noon on Tuesday.

One person was taken to South Muskoka Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

Muskoka Lakes Fire Department was called to extricate the trapped patient and clean up fluids that had leaked from the vehicles.

Paramedics and OPP also responded to the scene, according to marina owner Geordie Newlands.